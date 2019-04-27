BC Ferries is facing a mix of choppy weather and mechanical issues Saturday, triggering several sailing delays and cancellations.

Strong wind gusts are proving to be challenging, preventing BC Ferries from sailing or docking vessels from a number of routes.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver, forecasting gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour.

BC Ferries has cancelled nearly a dozen of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. It says the Queen of New Westminster is currently holding in sheltered waters in Tsawwassen until conditions improve. The sailings from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands have also been delayed.

Meanwhile, technical and mechanical issues also caused chaos on a few routes.

#BCFHeadsUp #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay the #CoastalRenaissance has cancelled the following sailings due to a problem with an alternator on its #3 Prime Mover & adverse weather: 11am sailing dep. Swartz Bay & 1pm sailing dep. Tsawwassen. #ServiceNotice to follow. ^rz — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) April 27, 2019

The Coastal Renaissance has been impacted by a mechanical problem on the vessel, causing the 11 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay and the 1 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen to be cancelled.

Sailings leaving from Horseshoe Bay have also been affected because of an IT issue, according to BC Ferries. The problem resulted in slower-than-normal ticketing and even though it has now been resolved, the company advises service has been delayed.

To see all the latest service disruptions, visit BC Ferries notices here.