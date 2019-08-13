

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A ferry running from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo is nearly an hour behind schedule after a police incident, BC Ferries is warning travellers.

Shortly after 11 a.m., BC Ferries posted on Twitter that the Queen of Oak Bay's 11:05 a.m. sailing was delayed.

Soon after, another post said the police incident had been resolved and that the ferry would operate 50 minutes behind schedule.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay," BC Ferries said in a statement.

"We request that customers with reservations check in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times, to maintain their reserved status."

BC Ferries has not indicated if this will affect future sailings, but recommends passengers pay attention to its current conditions webpage.

It's not known what the police incident was, but CTV News Vancouver has reached out to West Vancouver Police for comment.