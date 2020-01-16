VANCOUVER -- More ferry sailings were cancelled Thursday morning as strong winds continued to hit parts of the Lower Mainland.

Shortly before 6 a.m., BC Ferries announced multiple sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo were cancelled, as well as sailings between Comox and Powell River.

"All customers with reservations on cancelled sailings that have not yet checked into the terminal will be advised that their booking is cancelled," BC Ferries in its travel advisory about the cancellations. "Reservations that are cancelled will have their reservation fees fully refunded."

As of 8:30 a.m., here are the sailings that were cancelled:

Between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay

6:15 a.m. (from Departure Bay)

6:15 a.m. (from Horseshoe Bay)

8:25 a.m. (from Departure Bay)

8:25 a.m. (from Horseshoe Bay)

Between Comox and Powell River

6:15 a.m. (from Comox)

8:05 a.m. (from Powell River)

Between Cortes Island and Quadra Island

7:50 a.m. (from Cortes Island)

9:05 a.m. (from Quadra Island)

On Wednesday, dozens of sailings were cancelled on major routes as of 3 p.m. because of the wind.

While the Lower Mainland's wind warning was cancelled early Thursday morning, Environment Canada's forecast says it could still be windy near the water throughout the day.

BC Ferries has not said whether later sailings will be cancelled.