

CTV Vancouver





Another powerful windstorm has reached B.C.'s South Coast, causing power outages and forcing a number of ferry cancellations.

The low-pressure system that arrived Thursday morning has also triggered weather warnings from Environment Canada, which said it's expecting strong gusts capable of causing property damage.

"This will be a significant windstorm likely causing widespread damage," the weather agency said in a warning.

Before noon, the storm had already cut power to tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

In Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood, a downed power line left about 1,200 properties in the dark.

Crews put up caution tape near Blenheim Street and 41st Avenue, where smoke could be seen coming from a smouldering tree near a bus shelter. Schools in the area were also let out due to the outages.

On the city's east side, firefighters were called to help secure scaffolding that had become dislodged and was threatening to topple onto 8th Avenue.

VFRS’ Technical Rescue Team has secured scaffolding that dislodged in the wind & was leaning dangerously over E8th Ave. This team are incredible problem solvers & trained to safely access the most precarious situations. #vanspecialops #vfrs #cantf1 pic.twitter.com/CRMQKk51ab — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) December 20, 2018

The windy conditions also wreaked havoc on some people's travel plans as they tried to get an early start on the holidays.

By mid-morning, BC Ferries had already halted several sailings from Tsawwassen, Victoria, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay and other terminals as a result of the wind.

Gillian and William Lewis were hoping to take a 9 a.m. ferry for Victoria, where they spend a week every Christmas, only to be told they could be waiting several hours to board.

"They said 5 o'clock for sure, but how can they be sure?" Gillian said. "We decided we'll just sit all day."

So windy in Vancouver, air traffic controllers tell us the tower is swaying at YVR #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/8ibMIUcl4x — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) December 20, 2018

Environment Canada forecast conditions would worse in the afternoon, with winds of up to 90 km/h in parts of Metro Vancouver and gusts "likely above 100 km/h."

A number of other warnings have also been issued for the Fraser Valley. In the western part of the region, Environment Canada said Abbotsford would be hit by howling winds of 70 to 90 km/h Thursday afternoon. Further east, the weather agency said Hope could see heavy rain in excess of 5 cm by Thursday night.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, with both stretches expected to see dozens of centimentres of snow by Friday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions," Environment Canada said in an alert.

To receive Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Click here for more information, including how to download.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and David Molko

Power out on the West Side of Vancouver at W 41st and Blenheim. Hydro line down, smouldering on tree. Fire, @bchydro at scene. Schools being let out in area because of outages. If you see a downed line, stay back and cal 911. @CTVVancouver #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/MDNdCVOn9J — David Molko (@molkoreports) December 20, 2018