The driver of a cherry red Ferrari sports car likely wasn't picturing Star Trek's Enterprise as the vehicle’s speedometer cracked the 200km/h mark this past Canada Day in West Kelowna.

But according to RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services, the supercar was nevertheless moving at “warp speed” along B.C. Highway 97C, resulting in a $483 dollar fine, and the car’s impounding.

Cpl. Mike Halstov of BC RCMP Traffic Services told CTV News Vancouver on Wednesday that two officers working near Peachland first saw the Ferrari blazing down the highway towards them.

“They were able to get a laser reading on him at speeds well in excess of 200 km/h, and trying to chase someone down at those speeds is extremely difficult,” said Halstov.

The two then radioed up to the West Kelowna RCMP detachment, where an officer set up at the junction of highways 97 and 97C and caught the Michael Schumacher impersonator.

“Can’t outrun a police radio!” they tweeted, establishing once and for all radio waves do indeed transmit more quickly than even a speeding Ferrari.

Halstov says the Italian supercar will spend a week in a Kelowna impound lot, at the driver’s expense, along with three points on the driver’s license and the nearly $500 in tickets.

The traffic services officer noted the driver could still lose his license at the behest of Road Safety BC.

“We are looking for this kind of activity, and we will put a stop to it every time we can,” said Halstov.