Ferrari impounded after driver clocked at nearly double the speed limit near SkyTrain station

The driver of a luxury car was slapped with a ticket for excessive speed after whizzing by a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, police say.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, a Ferrari driver was caught doing nearly double the speed limit not far from Lake City Station.

The driver of the 12-year-old vehicle was clocked at a speed of 133 km/h on Thursday morning, according to MVTP. This was as they passed through a 70 km/h zone about 300 metres from a crosswalk leading to the station.

Police said the driver was caught by the force's Targeted Mobile Enforcement Team, which had set up on Lougheed Highway near Lake City Way.

As a result, the car was towed to an impound lot where it will sit for seven days, and the driver was given a $368 fine for excessive speed.

If convicted, the driver will also have to pay a driver risk premium for a period of three years. This is on top of their regular insurance rate.