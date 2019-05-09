A month-long law enforcement project in Abbotsford and Surrey targeting gang violence “hot spots” has netted a haul of drugs and weapons, as well as dozens of arrests.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) undertook project Para Bellum throughout the month of March, alongside Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

Using data on gang violence, CFSEU-BC Strategic Research Office analyzed historical patterns regarding locations and times where violent acts could occur. They also looked at people who were known to be criminally active in those areas. Officers were then deployed into those locations at “high-risk” times.

The project resulted in 59 arrests, 45 criminal charges, and the discovery of over 40 prohibited weapons. Officers also seized quantities of cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl. CFSEU-BC said some drugs they uncovered were even being concealed in a food delivery service bag.

Investigators said some of the weapons seized are still being tested to see if there may be any connections to other crimes. The CFSEU-BC will be analyzing the results of this project, to determine its impact on reducing gang-related violence.