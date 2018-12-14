

The Canadian Press





DELTA, B.C. - Parents in Delta, B.C., have received an urgent notice after a student's drugs tested positive for fentanyl.

The joint message from the Delta School District and police department says the pills were bought illicitly and labelled as Xanax, although the pills are fake and are not the drug that is commonly prescribed for anxiety.

The notice says the school district is working with police while an investigation is underway.

It urges parents to talk to their children about the life-threatening risks associated with illicit drugs and asks them and students to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood or at school.

Parents and students are also asked to contact police about any information related to trafficking of illicit drugs.

School district spokeswoman Jen Hill says the pills were seized last month at a secondary school and test results this week showed they contain the potentially deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.