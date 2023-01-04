Feeling blue? Experts offer tips to combat post-holiday sadness

As the decorations come down, many people find themselves feeling low this time of year – but there are ways to shake the post-holiday blues.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, one in five Canadians experience mental illness in any given year, and an estimated two to three per cent are experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Moreover, about 15 per cent of Canadians will report at least a mild case of SAD in their lifetime, according to the Canadian Psychological Association.

Natasha Sharma, therapist and founder of NKS Therapy, said some people are impacted by SAD as early as September, but that there's a "pretty significant uptick" in January.

"The holidays themselves come with a lot of mixed emotions. It can be really joyous and festive, but it can also be really triggering and difficult and there's a lot for expectation around them," she added.

There are ways to minimize the severity of SAD, Sharma said.

While it might be tempting to stay in bed all day, Sharma said it's important to go out and get moving – and also to be kind to yourself.

"It's OK to feel a little down after the holidays. We're not meant to be 'on' and happy or at a level of nine or 10 out of 10 all the time. It's quite normal to oscillate," she said.

In other words, your emotions fluctuate and these periods of sadness are normal, but if it becomes constant and lasts for several weeks, it might be time to seek professional help.

As for the idea of "Blue Monday" – the third Monday in January, which is supposedly the most depressing day of the year – Theodore D. Cosco of Simon Fraser University suggested it's little more than "pop culture."

"But I think that seasonal affective disorder is absolutely a thing where daylight starts to wane into the later part of the year, people have more depressive symptoms," said Cosco, an associate professor of mental health.

As people aspire to better themselves in the new year, he says not to overwhelm yourself.

"You don't need to go from 0 to 100 in the first week of January to have an impact on your physical and mental health. If you start small and build up incrementally over time, you can have a long-lasting impact," Cosco said.

This lull isn't forever. So in the meantime, experts advise to take to yourself, go outside, and connect with your loved ones.