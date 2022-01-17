Feeding the Dream of Team Canada

VANCOUVER -

The 2022 Paralympic Games will take place in Beijing, China, from March 4 to 13.

Team Canada athletes have been busy training and will continue to push themselves over the course of the remaining weeks.

Mollie Jepsen is a Team Canada para-alpine skiing athlete. In 2018 Jepsen medalled in four of her five events.

Jepsen, along with her teammates, is so excited to represent Canada on the world stage this year.

One of the most important elements when it comes to training is to be properly nourished.

Jepsen shared that Safeway, the official grocer of Team Canada and a division of Sobeys Inc., has partnered with the Canadian Paralympic Committee to Feed The Dream.

The partnership provides Paralympic athletes with grocery cards that they can put towards the nourishment they need to keep going and perform their best.

Jepsen shared that this support means so much to her and her fellow athletes as they pour all their energy into preparing for their main events.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to hear more from Mollie Jepsen.