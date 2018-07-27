

CTV Vancouver





The federal government's purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline has prompted a security review by American officials.

The Trans Mountain pipeline that Ottawa is buying from energy company Kinder Morgan includes a smaller line from Abbotsford to Washington State.

It's possible the decision to proceed with the sale, or not, could end up with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Previously, that administration has cited national security reasons for introducing tariffs on Canadian steel.

But David Austin, an energy lawyer with Stirling LLP, says it doesn't make economic sense for the U.S. government to block the pipeline sale, even if there is an ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.

"The refineries are in the state of Washington, they're not in Canada," he said. "We're sending them the raw crude and the raw bitumen and they're the ones making money by adding value to it."