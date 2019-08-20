The Canadian government is contributing $250,000 to the City of North Vancouver to analyze its traffic problems.

“Today’s investment underlines the fact that all three levels of government recognize we need to up our game,” North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson said during Tuesday’s announcement.

Wilkinson said the movement of goods through the North Shore is important to Canada’s international trade and economy.

Greg Holmes with the Lower Lonsdale Business Improvement Area said the heavy backups on the Lions Gate and Iron Workers Memorial bridges hurt businesses on the North Shore, especially when customers find other places to spend money to avoid delays.

“We’re missing out simply because of the reality of the congestion but also the perception of congestion,” Holmes said.

Andrew Klaver has owned and operated Shipyards Coffee for 15 years.

He explained some of his employees do not live in the area and face a long commute.

“When they are trying to get here -- you get a call saying, ‘Hey I am going to be 15minutes late, I don't know what's going on and the traffic has stopped,’” Klaver explained.

He also has a hard time picking up supplies during peak business hours.

In May, the province also announced it will split the $500,000 budget of a transit feasibility study with North Shore mayors.

“These are multi-billion-dollar projects and they do take time to study,” said North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan.

“When people hear that, often times they get more frustrated, but that is the due diligence that needs to happen."