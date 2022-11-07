Feds announce funding for Pain Canada Network as part of response to toxic drug crisis

Mental Health and Addictions Minister and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on September 22, 2022. The federal government is putting $5 million toward chronic pain resources in what Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions, says is part of an effort to help stop people with untreated pain from seeking relief through toxic street drugs. She says up to $4.5 million over five years will go toward expanding the Pain Canada Network, enhancing national collaboration, scaling up best practices and expanding resources for those living with chronic pain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Mental Health and Addictions Minister and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on September 22, 2022. The federal government is putting $5 million toward chronic pain resources in what Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions, says is part of an effort to help stop people with untreated pain from seeking relief through toxic street drugs. She says up to $4.5 million over five years will go toward expanding the Pain Canada Network, enhancing national collaboration, scaling up best practices and expanding resources for those living with chronic pain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener