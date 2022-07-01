Feds announce $5.2M for new South Vancouver seniors centre

The federal government has roughly doubled its funding commitment for a new seniors centre in South Vancouver.

Vancouver South MP and Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan celebrated Canada Day by announcing an additional $5.2 million in federal funds for the planned Sunset Seniors Centre, which will be built next to the existing Sunset Community Centre.

The federal government has now committed a total of more than $10.5 million to the project, with the City of Vancouver providing another $3.1 million.

The new, 10,000-square-foot seniors centre will include multi-purpose dining and event rooms, two activity rooms, a fitness room, a commercial kitchen, a café, a lounge area and administrative space, as well as outdoor areas for walking, gardening and gathering, according to a news release from the federal government.

"This centre has been a dream of many in Sunset who have advocated tirelessly for years," said Sajjan in the release.

"I am pleased that with the support of our government this dream is becoming a reality.”

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart also attended Friday's announcement at the community centre.

”I am so delighted to announce the launch of Sunset Seniors Centre," he said in the release.

"Seniors and elders are the bedrock of our families and communities, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to support them with amenities, gathering spaces, nutrition programs and more with this new community project. This is a great step forward in making an inclusive city that works for all of us.”