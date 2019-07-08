

The federal government is granting Avalanche Canada $25 million to help keep outdoor enthusiasts safe from what it called "Canada's deadliest natural hazard."

Ottawa said the money will be used to expand "the size and scope" of Avalanche Canada's safety programs to new areas, including Northern B.C. as well as parts of Quebec, Newfoundland and the Yukon.

"Living in coastal B.C. so close to nature, and so close to the mountains is undoubtedly an incredible privilege. But, we know that Vancouverites, and Canadians across the country need access to the right information, training and protections, to safely enjoy everything that our amazing natural environment has to offer," fisheries minister and North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson said Monday.

"Avalanche Canada is leading this charge not only here in B.C. but across the country, and I am so proud that our government is directly supporting their critical work.”

Avalanche Canada operates as a non-profit dedicated to improving avalanche awareness and safety across the country. The group has been receiving funding from the federal government since 2004.

According to Ottawa, avalanches and landslides have caused more than 600 deaths in Canada since 1840, not to mention billions in property damage.

The federal government added that the increasing popularity of backcountry sports combined with the increased frequency of extreme weather has made these events deadlier than ever.