Federal workers' strike hits B.C., disruptions to travel, tax season possible
One of the largest public service strikes in Canadian history is currently underway.
More than 150,000 federal workers have walked off the job, creating picket lines across the country.
Their job action is now halting or delaying many of the services on which the general public relies.
More than 100 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada rallied outside the Douglas Jung Federal office at Burrard and West Pender streets in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning.
It’s just one of 250 picket lines across Canada.
“Wages are a major sticking point," said Jayme Mills, Regional Executive Vice President for BC of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
"We're pretty steadfast, especially with our Treasury Board groups, that we deserve 4.5 per cent per year, going back to 2001.”
Mills says there has been no movement on other key demands as well.
“I think the issues that we're really fighting for – wages that keep up with inflation, having the ability to work from home and preventing contracting out of our work – they resonate with everyone. It's not just unionized or non unionized, public sector, private sector. By us bringing (up) our wages, we're really raising the floor for everyone,” said Mills.
The Treasury Board has offered a nine-per-cent raise over three years.
“We will continue to work with the PSAC to reach agreements that are fair and competitive, but we cannot do that unless the union is prepared to compromise,” said Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board of Canada in a news conference Wednesday morning.
The union has left the bargaining table, but says it is standing by to resume negotiations when the federal government comes back with a new offer.
“We cannot write a blank cheque,” said Fortier.
Those on the picket line say they’re struggling to make ends meet.
“It's become hard to, you know, wake up every day and think about, am I going to lose my home?” said Damir Moric, a member of the PSAC Regional Council.
Nearly one-third of all federal public servants have walked off the job, which is now delaying or in some cases stopping services entirely.
"Obviously, Canadians have a right and deserve to get the services that they need from the federal government," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"That's why we need the management and labour to get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible, and continue to make progress."
The strike could lead to a complete halt of the tax season.
“It's great timing for us, because it is tax season," said Mills. "(The) filing deadline hasn't been changed. It's still April 30. So could you say its strategic? I'd say 100 per cent. This is strategic.”
Officials are warning Canadians to expect slowdowns at the border and disruptions to employment insurance, immigration, and passport applications.
“We do expect that a prolonged labor disruption would create a backlog of passport applications that will need to be processed once the disruption is over,” said Karina Gould, the federal minister of families, children and social development.
Canada’s passport offices were inundated with travellers last year, causing frustration and forcing many to cancel trips.
“Thanks to the capacity that we've built over the past year, we're in a much stronger position to address any new backlogs, but it wouldn't go away overnight,” said Gould.
Vancouver International Airport says it’s working closely with the federal government to ensure travel is smooth.
“Federal employees work in our airport environment, so slowdowns are possible. We will continue to keep passengers updated,” said a spokesperson from the airport authority.
Critics argue that the federal government cannot give in because taxpayers simply can’t afford it.
“Canadians shouldn't feel sorry for the privileged bureaucrats who haven't missed a pay raise and were never worried about losing their job,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Ottawa wouldn't weigh in on the possibility of back-to-work legislation.
Canadians must still file their taxes by the deadline at the end of the month to avoid penalties.
Canada Revenue Agency’s online services will continue, but expect delays at the call centre.
