A federal parolee is at large and wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he did not return to his halfway house in Vancouver.

Tyler Gagnon, 34, is convicted of robbery, assault, break and enter, possession of stolen property, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His parole is for a five-year-nine-month sentence.

Gagnon is white, 5’9” tall, 190 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Friday around 7 p.m. and was wearing dark jeans, black running shoes, a black top, a black jacket and a grey baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Gagnon is asked to call 911.