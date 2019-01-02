Federal offender failed to return to Vancouver halfway house: police
Vancouver police say they're looking to locate Chad Patrick Poitras, 33, who didn't return to his halfway house.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 3:35PM PST
Vancouver police say they're looking to locate a federal offender for failing to return to his halfway house on New Year's Eve.
Chad Patrick Poitras, 33, has been convicted of a number of crimes including weapons, drugs, assaults and driving offences.
Police say Poitras has been serving the remainder of his 2 ½ sentence in a Corrections Canada residential facility in Vancouver.
Poitras is described as Indigenous, 5'10, 220 lbs., with short reddish-brown hair and has a scorpion tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Police say if you see Poitras, or have information on his whereabouts, to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.