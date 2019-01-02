

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police say they're looking to locate a federal offender for failing to return to his halfway house on New Year's Eve.

Chad Patrick Poitras, 33, has been convicted of a number of crimes including weapons, drugs, assaults and driving offences.

Police say Poitras has been serving the remainder of his 2 ½ sentence in a Corrections Canada residential facility in Vancouver.

Poitras is described as Indigenous, 5'10, 220 lbs., with short reddish-brown hair and has a scorpion tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police say if you see Poitras, or have information on his whereabouts, to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.