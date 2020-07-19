VANCOUVER -- The federal Green Party plans to hold online leadership town halls in various regions starting tomorrow, with B.C. residents getting their turn to tune in on July 28.

Quebec will be first on the list, and the town halls will wrap up in Ontario on July 30.

The Green Party of Canada has had an interim leader since November when Elizabeth May, the parliamentarian for Saanich - Gulf Islands, stepped down from the leadership role after 13 years at the helm.

Nine people are vying for the top job, and a new leader is expected to be chosen in October via online and mail-in ballots.

(The Canadian Press)