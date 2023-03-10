Federal government promising bail reform in hopes to address repeat violent offenders

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General Niki Sharma were in Ottawa on Friday for a meeting with their provincial counterparts on bail reform.

Officials said the federal government is promising changes are coming to deal with repeat violent offenders.

Earlier this year, all 13 provincial and territorial premiers ramped up pressure on Ottawa to make bail more restrictive, calling on the federal government for a "reverse onus" system for firearms and other offences, which would require a person seeking bail to prove why they should not stay behind bars.

Justice Minister David Lametti said the federal government will move quickly on "targeted reforms" to the Criminal Code that would update Canada's bail system.

"Bail is a constitutional right, but it is not absolute," Lametti said.

"Our laws are clear that bail can be denied where there is just cause, when it is necessary for the safety of the public or to maintain the public's confidence in the administration of justice," he continued.

The announcement comes as public safety remains a major topic of discussion in Metro Vancouver.

Mohammed Majidpour is one of Vancouver's repeat offenders.

Despite having dozens of convictions in the past several years, many of which were for violent offences, he keeps getting released on bail and can be seen back on the streets. The federal government says it plans to stop that from happening.

“Today’s a good day. It shows how federalism in this country can work, when provinces in the federal government work together on issues that matter and concern Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Farnworth.

“What we heard from the federal government is a clear commitment to make those legislative changes to the Criminal Code as early as the Spring, and we’re really looking forward to that," said Sharma.

While it's unclear what changes will be made exactly, officials say there appears to be a clear consensus to make communities safer.