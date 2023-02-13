Federal government pitches in funding for Vancouver's Chinatown revitalization

The federal government is pitching in $1.8 million in funding to support efforts to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.

Harjit Sajjan, minister responsible for the Pacific economic development agency of Canada, says the investment provides a first step toward a “renewed and reinvigorated” community.

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation says the bulk of the money will be used modernize buildings with new lighting, signage and awnings.

"I think the community is thrilled," said Carol Lee, the foundation's chair."I think this is a turning point for Chinatown."

In a separate effort, Vancouver council unanimously approved a $2.1 million plan to "uplift" Chinatown, addressing vandalism and safety concerns that have arisen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This renewed attention to Chinatown, in addition to the funding announced today, is starting to make a real positive difference," said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

"You can already feel the shifting attitudes."

Lee notes that though it is a step in the right direction, it is “not the solution.”

According to the Vancouver Police Department, crime saw a sharp rise in Chinatown from 2021-22. Property offenses, persons offenses and break annd enters were up 20 per cent.

But, despite the neighbourhood's decline, “people still love Chinatown and want to see it revitalized,” Lee says.

Lee says the improvements will help make the neighbourhood more beautiful, safe and welcome, while also providing the basis for “renewed economic vitality.”

Lorraine Lowe, executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Classical Garden, was also cautiously optimistic about the announcement.

"I think we still need to deal with the root causes but this is a good start," she said.

She says despite the garden property being vandalized on Saturday, she sees a bright future for the neighbourhood.

"This will provide immediate funds to the exterior of the infrastructure, which is going to light up the area and provide more public safety and make it more vibrant," said Lowe.

Sajjan told CTV News the federal government is working with all levels of government on the p lan to make the neighbourhood safer and more welcoming to tourists and locals alike.

"We're also looking at certain interesting programs, for example, different camera systems that merchants associations can use," said Sajjan. so this is just one small component."

CTV News has also learned that another federal funding announcement for the Chinese Canadian Museum is expected in the weeks ahead.

With files from The Canadian Press