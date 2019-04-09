The father of a woman mistakenly removed from a missing persons list before she was found dead is requesting B.C.’s police complaint office look into the Vancouver Police Department’s work and conduct.

Deputy Police Complaint Commissioner, Rollie Woods, confirmed in an email to CTV News Vancouver Tuesday that Bruce Ogilvie had lodged a formal complaint with his office.

Woods said that Ogilvie cited concerns about his interactions with the VPD, and raised questions about the thoroughness of the missing persons investigation into his 34-year-old daughter, Lila Moody-Ogilvie.

“The Police Act investigation will look into whether VPD policies were followed and if those policies are adequate,” Woods said, “as well the investigation will look to see if BC Provincial Standards were followed.”

Ogilvie had reported his daughter missing on Feb. 28, after she stopped posting on social media and contacting relatives.

When he called for an update on March 3, the police told him she had been taken off the list.

“And my immediate reaction was, 'Well, what does that mean?'," Ogilvie told CTV News Vancouver later than month.

Moody-Ogilvie was found dead a week later in her room at the Marble Arch Hotel, a supportive housing building on Richards Street in downtown Vancouver, after a noxious odour began emanating from the room.

“She didn’t deserve to go that way and to be neglected the way she was,” said Sharon Small, a woman who lived on the same floor at the hotel as Moody-Ogilvie.

Vancouver police have said they do not believe Moody-Ogilvie’s death was suspicious in nature.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the Ogilvie family about the loss of their daughter. Although I cannot get into the details surrounding her death at this time, I can tell you her death is not suspicious,” wrote Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin in a statement in March.

“However, it concerns me that the family is frustrated by their interaction with our staff and investigators. We understand that they have submitted a complaint to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner. As part of this process, we will fully review our investigation and work with the OPCC."

Moody-Ogilvie’s father said the BC Coroners Service told him they believe his daughter likely died of a drug overdose, days before she was initially reported missing.

When asked about what he wanted the public to know about his daughter, Ogilvie told CTV “she was a loving person… and she was a loved person.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure.