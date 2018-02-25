B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a father in Chilliwack after RCMP officers used a Taser on him Saturday afternoon.

The father, 43, allegedly attempted to abduct his daughter during a supervised visit near Vedder and Well roads. Police say he attempted to flee on foot with the girl.

"When the [father] left with the daughter, the male who was supervising [the visit] gave chase and there was an interaction between the two of them," said Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office.

Chilliwack RCMP officers arrived on scene, and Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a release that the father resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody.

At some point, an officer deployed a Taser. Soon after, the father went into medical distress.

Officers began resuscitation efforts until an ambulance arrived, but he was pronounced dead once he reached the hospital.

"This is going to be a very difficult situation for many people," MacDonald said. "The family of the deceased, the young girl, witnesses. It's not something anybody ever wants to see occur."

The young daughter was unharmed and reunited with her mother at the scene, police say.

The father's cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy will be conducted later in the week. The IIO is focusing on six officers in their investigation and already has several police and civilian witnesses in the case.

They're asking anyone with video of the event to come forward.

The IIO looks into every death involving police and will try to determine whether a criminal offence occurred.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald