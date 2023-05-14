Father and son stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital, sources say

RCMP were called to Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday to respond to a “physical altercation” between a patient and two visitors at the hospital, Fraser Health Authority says.

Sources told CTV News that the altercation was an unprovoked stabbing of a father and his teenaged son, and that hospital staff were also threatened. There is no word on the extent of the pair's injuries.

Both Surrey RCMP and Fraser Health confirmed to CTV News that an incident did occur at the hospital that day, but did not provide specifics.

Fraser Health says the hospital remained fully operational during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.