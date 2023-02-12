Fate of Stanley Park bike lane to be decided by Vancouver Park Board
The future of the divisive Stanley Park bike lane will be decided Monday by the Vancouver Park Board.
What was supposed to be a temporary lane for bikers during the peak of the pandemic has become a contentious, potentially permanent pathway — sparking a fierce, ongoing debate.
Cyclists say the lane creates accessibility and safety for non-motorists, but others argue there's too much congestion without a second lane for vehicles on the stretch of Stanley Park Drive.
On Monday the Vancouver Park Board will vote on one of three options:
- Making the current lane semi-permanent
- Removing most of it
- And/or building a semi-permanent lane on the west side of the street
The three options come after a decision to remove the lane entirely and immediately was partically reversed.
The removal was a campaign promise by the ABC Vancouver party, which now has a majority on the park board as well as city council.
Advocates from HUB Cycling gathered Sunday morning to outline why they believe the lane should stay.
"I think it would be so disappointing and such a missed opportunity if Vancouver didn't take advantage of this huge amenity we have in the park here,” said cyclist Peter Ladner.
Jamie Borisoff, who was also at the event, agrees.
"When the park board made the protected bike lane through Park Drive, that opened up a whole word of possibilities for someone like myself,” he said.
Borisoff suffered a spinal cord injury after a car accident in the 90's. He says he avoided the park until 2020 when the new lanes were installed.
"For people with disabilities we need all options. We need the ability to get here by car and get great parking like we have but we also need the ability to get here safely on hand cycles and other forms of mobility."
But not everyone agrees the lane increases accessibility.
Philip Rankin is a lawyer representing a group of people who are elderly or have disabilities. In 2022 they filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. In part, they are arguing that decreased vehicle access and parking limits options for people with mobility challenges.
"It causes congestion, it discourages people form coming, it takes away parking,” he says. “It inhibits the disabled and people who require special spaces and cuts us off from major amenities.”
According to a park board memo, removing the lane would cost upwards of $400,000.
