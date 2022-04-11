Fatal Surrey shooting: Trial underway, witness recalls hearing heated arguments

The trial of a man accused in a 2019 fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., began Monday

George Bragg, 74, is facing one count of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Wayne Duncan.

On Sept. 5, 2019, Duncan was found inside a home on 160th Street, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The 46-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Bragg was arrested at the scene, but later released.

Nine months later, police announced Bragg had been charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of the incident, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it believed the two men knew each other.

On Monday, day one of the 13-day jury trial, the court learned the men were living together in the home on 160th Street.

A witness, who lives across the alley from the home, said he awoke to several loud banging noises that night.

He said in the weeks leading up to the incident, he had heard several loud, heated arguments coming from inside the home, even hearing threats of violence, but didn’t specify who they came from.

Crown Counsel David Simpkin said they plan to play hours of video and audio recordings Tuesday, including a taped confession from Bragg.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione