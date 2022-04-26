Fatal stabbing: Victim, suspect found in Kelowna after multiple people call 911

A man has died following a stabbing in Kelowna on Monday, local police say.

The wounded man was found by Mounties shortly before 9 p.m. after multiple people called 911.

The RCMP said he was found at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive, and that the 38-year-old was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Officers said his injuries were "consistent with stab wounds," but did not say how many times he'd been stabbed or with what.

The RCMP also did not speculate on a motive, nor did it identify the victim.

In a news release the next morning, the Kelowna RCMP detachment said a 22-year-old suspect was found at the scene. That man was arrested and remained in custody as of Tuesday.