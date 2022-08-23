Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
Mission RCMP was first called at about 3:30 p.m. about a man with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing on Park Street, just north of Lougheed Highway. While paramedics and firefighters gave the man first aid, he died from his injuries.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was then called to take over.
Police said they believe the incident is isolated and not connected to ongoing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.
While the victim was identified by investigators, his name hasn't been released while next-of-kin notifications are underway.
"We are still in the early stages of the investigation," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a news release. "Investigators are working to canvass the area for witnesses and video."
Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area between 1 and 4 p.m. is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
