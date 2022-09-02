Fatal stabbing at Abbotsford home under investigation
One man is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing at a home in Abbotsford.
Officers were called to a residence on the 1900 block of McCallum Road at 5:47 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.
A man was discovered with life-threatening stab wounds and rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
Investigators are trying to establish a motive and to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.
