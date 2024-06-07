VANCOUVER
    • Fatal shooting under investigation in Surrey: RCMP

    Police investigate a car fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue on June 7, 2024. Police investigate a car fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue on June 7, 2024.
    A man is dead following a shooting in Surrey Friday, leaving police looking for a suspect.

    Mounties were called about the incident at 8:46 a.m., saying it happened in a residential area near 164 Street and 10 Avenue.

    "When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim who had sustained injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene," Surrey RCMP said in news release. Initial reports from police indicated the man was being treated by Emergency Health Services.

    In an email to CTV News Vancouver, Mounties said the "suspect fled the area in a truck." No details were provided about a potential motive.

    Not long after, police were called about a vehicle on fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue.

    "At this time, there is a heavy police presence in these areas as officers are in the early stages of conducting the investigation," Mounties told CTV News.

    Police said they're still working to confirm whether the two incidents are connected.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448. 

    Correction

    An earlier version of this story indicated the victim was taken to hospital with injuries. RCMP later said the man was being treated on-scene by Emergency Health Services. 

