Fatal shooting under investigation in Langley

Homicide investigators were called to Langley late Thursday night after a fatal shooting.

Police said they were called to 211B Street near 77A Avenue at about 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," Langley Mounties said in a news release.

Not long after the shooting, police said, a Ford F150 was found on fire near 232nd Street and 76th Avenue, which is about a kilometre from where the shooting was reported.

Police are asking anyone who saw a Ford F150 driving erratically in the area Thursday night to contact investigators.

Langley RCMP and members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team expect to have the area blocked off "for a significant amount of time" while evidence is gathered.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.