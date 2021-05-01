VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot at a shopping centre in North Delta near Surrey on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday at Scottsdale Centre near the intersection of Scott Road and 72 Avenue, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was in critical condition.

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, unfortunately the victim in this incident did pass away,” said Inspector Guy Leeson, head of Investigative Services at Delta Police, in a news statement.

“Right now, the initial evidence is indicating that this was a targeted shooting,” he added.

“Officers have been interviewing witnesses in the area, and we are also in possession of video that appears to have been filmed immediately after the incident,” Leeson said. “However, anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police and was a witness (or) has dash cam or CCTV video, is asked to please call 604-946-4411.”

Leeson also acknowledged the "very public" nature of the shooting, saying police are "very much aware" of the risk to innocent bystanders.

"Fortunately it doesn’t appear there was anyone else injured during this incident," he said.

Sujay Nazareth was inside the Walmart at Scottsdale Centre when he began hearing from staff and other customers that shots had been fired in the parking lot. He told CTV News he was initially skeptical, thinking there are lots of noises that can sound like gunshots.

Soon, though, he heard an announcement over the loudspeaker at Walmart, saying that the store was being locked down and asking people to remain calm.

Nazareth said customers in the store were initially not allowed to leave, as they watched police gather in the parking lot and put up yellow tape around the scene.

Eventually, people were allowed to leave the Walmart through the shopping mall, but not through the direct exit to the parking lot, Nazareth said. Many peoples’ cars were behind police tape and they weren’t allowed to access their vehicles.

Nazareth, who lives nearby, said he walked home instead.

On Sunday morning, Delta police said in a statement that they had removed some of the crime tape, allowing many people to access their cars.

“Access to most cars caught in this crime scene is now available. Some cars remain behind crime scene tape and are not accessible,” reads a Delta Police Department tweet.