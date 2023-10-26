Fatal Langley explosion not a homicide, IHIT says

An explosion at a rural property in Langley is no longer the subject of a homicide investigation, police announced Thursday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to a residence in the 24300 block of 8 Avenue after firefighters found human remains in an outbuilding that was on fire Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT told CTV News Monday that the BC Coroners Service found “sufficient evidence” at the scene to suggest the person’s death was the result of foul play, sparking the IHIT deployment.

As of Thursday, that is no longer the case.

“After several days of investigation, IHIT investigators, in consultation with the BC Coroners Service, have determined that this was not a homicide and will be transitioning the investigation back to the Langley RCMP,” IHIT said in a statement.

Mounties added that the Langley RCMP Serious Crimes Unit will continue investigating the circumstances that led to the explosion.

Authorities have not yet identified the person found dead inside the outbuilding.