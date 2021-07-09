VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are hoping the driver of a Tesla will submit video relevant to their investigation into a crash that killed a toddler earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a 23-month-old girl was killed and her father was injured after a collision sent a car onto the sidewalk, striking the man who was carrying his daughter.

"Detectives have identified a white Tesla that was driving in the same direction as the suspect’s vehicle before the time of the crash," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"Investigators are asking for that person to come forward and speak to police."

A black McLaren and a Ford Escape collided near the intersection of Hornby and Smithe streets just after 6 p.m. that day.

An onlooker who was one of the first people on scene told CTV News the young girl died before help arrived, and that her dad had severe injuries to his arm, but was still conscious.

The supercar was severely damaged with its front end completely crushed. The SUV ended up on the sidewalk with its windshield smashed in and airbags deployed.

Both drivers remained on scene, police said, and the 29-year-old driver of the Ford Escape was arrested.

Police said they believe the Tesla was heading west on Smithe Street, then made a right turn onto Hornby Street. The driver pulled over on Hornby until 6:08 p.m. before leaving the area, police said.

The driver of the Tesla and anyone who witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with police are asked to call 604-717-3012.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and Allison Hurst