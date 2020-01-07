VANCOUVER -- Officials are investigating following a fatal crash on Highway 1 near Golden, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP said the crash occurred at around 3:10 p.m. MT on a stretch of highway between Townley Street and 14th Street North – about 20 kilometres west of Golden.

Two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved, Mounties said.

One person, who has not been publicly identified, did not survive the crash. The RCMP did not say which vehicle the person had been in, nor was any further information provided.

CTV News has reached out to the BC Coroners' Service for more information.

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions, and no detour is available, the RCMP said.

Information will be posted on DriveBC's website and Twitter page as it becomes available. As of 4:40 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation estimated the highway would re-open at 8 p.m.

Members of several agencies have been called to investigate the crash, including Trans Canada East Traffic Services, BC Ambulance Service, the RCMP's collision reconstruction team and the coroner.

Commercial vehicle officers were also called to the scene.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined, but officials say weather may have been a factor. Environment Canada issued several weather warnings Tuesday, including winter storm warnings for parts of the province.

Forecasts range by region, but an estimated 15 to 70 centimetres of snow is expected for some highway passes, and the agency said travel was not advised.

The Trans-Canada warning is for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and suggests the total accumulation will reach 25 centimetres by Wednesday morning before precipitation eases to flurries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact TCETS at 250-344-2221.