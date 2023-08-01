Fatal crash on Coquihalla under investigation

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning, according to authorities.

The BC Highway Patrol, along with paramedics, were called to the highway north of Hope around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a flatbed truck and a car, according to a statement.

Apart from confirming the fatality, police did not provide many details, but said the investigation is ongoing.

"Although all avenues of investigation are being pursued, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors," the statement form Mounties said.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to call 604-702-4039.