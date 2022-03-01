Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police

Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.

Police said they were called at about 8:45 p.m. Monday about a collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 1, near the Sumas Way exit.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian had been hit by a commercial vehicle and had life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was taken to hospital, but died of their injuries.

Police said the driver is co-operating with police and wasn't hurt. Impaired driving isn't believed to be a factor in the crash.

While an investigation was underway at the scene, Highway 1 was closed at the Sumas exit. Police reopened the route just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam video from the area is asked to call police at 604-859-5225.