A fatal crash shut down a stretch of a Surrey highway Thursday morning.

Mounties say they were called to the intersection of 40th Avenue and 176th Street at around 6:50 a.m. after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

One driver died from their injuries and the other driver has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area will continue to be affected while police investigate and 176th Street, or Highway 15, is closed between the intersection of Highway 10 and 32nd Avenue. Closures are also in place on 40th Avenue between 168th and 176th streets.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash and RCMP are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-559-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available