Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge overnight and into Friday morning.

The accident happened between 216th Street and the Haney Bypass Thursday night, and the coroner has since confirmed one person was killed.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have not released any further details, but initial reports are that the victim was a pedestrian.

Personal items and vehicle debris were left scattered on the side of the road after the accident.

It's unclear if the driver remained at the scene, but the RCMP's Air One helicopter was seen circling above the area, suggesting officers may be looking for a suspect vehicle.

The crash closed the Lougheed Highway all morning long, but DriveBC estimated it would open between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim