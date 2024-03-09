VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fatal collision involving pedestrian in North Vancouver

    The BC Coroners Service has joined crash reconstruction experts at the scene of a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in North Vancouver Saturday morning. (CTV) The BC Coroners Service has joined crash reconstruction experts at the scene of a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in North Vancouver Saturday morning. (CTV)
    Share

    The BC Coroners Service has joined crash reconstruction experts at the scene of a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in North Vancouver Saturday morning.

    Cpl. Dave Noon of the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service shared news of the deployment on social media, saying crews had been called to Forbes Avenue near West 1st Street, and would be there "for several hours." 

    Forbes Avenue was closed while investigators worked at the scene.

    BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call about the collision just before 5:30 a.m.

    Two ground ambulances were dispatched, but crews did not transport any patients to hospital, BCEHS said.

    BCEHS does not confirm fatalities, but people at the scene – who did not wish to be interviewed – told CTV News a family member had been struck and killed.

    CTV News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if a response is received. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News