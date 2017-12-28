Fatal Abbotsford shooting believed to be targeted
Members of IHIT were called to a scene in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon for a homicide investigation.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 3:48PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, December 28, 2017 5:02PM PST
Officials say a fatal shooting in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon is believed to have been targeted.
Local police were called to the area of Bates and Harris roads shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located a deceased male.
Few details have been provided on the victim, possible suspects or circumstances, but police said it appears to be a targeted incident.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
This article is developing. Updates will be posted as they become available.