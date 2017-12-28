

CTV Vancouver





Officials say a fatal shooting in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon is believed to have been targeted.

Local police were called to the area of Bates and Harris roads shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located a deceased male.

Few details have been provided on the victim, possible suspects or circumstances, but police said it appears to be a targeted incident.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This article is developing. Updates will be posted as they become available.