Fatal 4-vehicle crash closes busy Vancouver street during morning rush hour

A fatal crash involving four vehicles prompted Vancouver police to ask drivers who typically travel on South Granville Street to alter their commutes Monday morning.

A notice from police at about 6:30 a.m. said Granville Street was closed in both directions for several blocks – between 41st and 49th avenues – over the crash.

Police later confirmed the incident was fatal, saying the driver of a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla was believed to be speeding and travelling north when they crossed the centre line. Investigators said the driver "side-swiped a taxi, struck a Porsche, then went airborne over a truck before landing top of a Hyundai Elantra and coming to rest back on the pavement."

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene.

Two other drivers were taken to hospital with injuries. Nobody in the taxi, including the driver or customers, was injured.

Images from the scene one vehicle was partially covered by a blue tarp and a significant amount of debris was on the road.

"If this is part of your morning commute, please find an alternate route," the Vancouver Police Department's message from earlier in the morning said.

Anyone with information about the crash or relevant dash-cam video from the area is asked to call police at 604-717-3012.