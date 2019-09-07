

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Customers lined up as early as 4:30 a.m. Saturday for a chance to get their hands on a burger from beloved American fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger.

Adam Garner told CTV News Vancouver he waited in line for more than 90 minutes at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In for a chance to get his hands on Double Double meal.

"You can only get these in America, so this is like a once-a-year thing and they're really good," Garner said.

For the last several years, In-N-Out has offered its burgers at the cruise-in, an annual classic car show and charity event. This year's show raised money for the Langley Community Support Groups Society and Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association.

Eric Billings, foreign events manager for In-N-Out Burger, told CTV News Vancouver the event seems to be a natural fit for the chain. Burgers and classic cars just go together, he said.

"The reaction of people to this event has been absolutely phenomenal," Billings said. "People are craving the burger. The excitement's there."

Billings said the first four customers in line, who showed up at 4:30 a.m. to claim their place, received commemorative "preferred customer" coins, which can be exchanged for burgers.

Originally based in California, the chain has opened locations in Oregon in recent years. Billings estimated that the closest In-N-Out to Langley on a normal Saturday would be more than six hours away.

That could change in the coming years, however, as the company continues expanding.

"There's no immediate time frame on any expansion into Canada at this time, but we are doing a slow growth through the Pacific Northwest," Billings said.