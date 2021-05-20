VANCOUVER -- The weather is warming up and people are looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Tech expert Rachel Hunter joined CTV Morning Live to highlight tech that can be enjoyed outside.

Here are her top picks:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - Noise-cancelling technology blocks out distracting sounds. These can be used in relax or ambient mode.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet - Tablets are always handy to have around. Until June 17, those who purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7+ will get $100 towards a Crave Subscription.

Bose Frames - These sunglasses feature built in speakers in the arms. This allows users to discretely listen to music in the backyard or golf course.

Sonos Roam - This high-quality Bluetooth speaker is designed for the active and outdoor lifestyle. It is compact and portable as well as water and dustproof.

Fitbit - A great way to keep track of outdoor activities. Friends and family members can be challenged to virtual hikes and can see how long it would take to walk around favourite cities.

The Source has a headphone event with great savings on until May 26.

The Source is taking every precaution to ensure safe shopping.

In-store and online options are available for both curbside pickup and home delivery.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn about Hunter's tech picks.

