Family, police appeal for information that will bring 'justice, closure' in B.C. missing woman case

It has been 11 years since Madison Scott disappeared after celebrating a friend's birthday near Vanderhoof in B.C.'s central Interior.

Police and Scott's family are again appealing for information that will bring "justice and closure," according to a statement from the RCMP.

Scott, who was 20 at the time, was last seen at Hogsback Lake around 3 a.m. on May 28, 2011. A family member reported her missing the next day.

"Early in the investigation, police determined that it was out of character for Madison not to be in contact with her family and/or friends," says a statement from police issued Sunday.

"Madison was a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal and kind individual. When not hard at work at her parents’ family business, Madison immersed herself in family/friends, hockey, softball and photography."

The family is offering a reward of $100,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and charges in the case.

"This year, Madison would be 31 years old. She would be starting her career and perhaps even have gotten married with the hopes of having children. Madison’s family have missed out on watching her become a wife, mother and aunt," the statement continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

On the 10th annieversary of Scott's disappearance, a video of Scott's family pleading for information and describing the toll the unsolved case has taken on those who knew and loved the young woman.