

Pete Cline, CTV News Vancouver





The parents of a 34-year-old man who disappeared months ago are expected to make a public appeal for help finding him Wednesday morning.

Ryan McAuley has been missing since Feb. 14, 2019, leaving his family worried for his well-being. He was last seen at 3:30 p.m. in Coquitlam.

His parents are expected to speak at an RCMP news conference at 10 a.m., where authorities will also be releasing surveillance video showing the last time McAuley was seen.

He is described as a white man, 6' tall, 240 lbs. with light brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-4952.

