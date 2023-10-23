Family of murdered Chilliwack, B.C., couple frustrated with court process

The family of a Chilliwack, B.C., couple killed in their home last month is angry and frustrated with the pace of the court process, and they fear justice may not be served.

"Everything is done on video camera. And it seems like every single time you come to court, it's postponed or leading to another court date that's a month or two later," said Joy Finnigan, the daughter-in-law of the victims.

John Kavaloff, 58, and Valerie Smith, 67, were found dead in their home in a mobile home park on Sept. 14.

RCMP had initially been called for reports of shots fired.

Police arrested 83-year-old Robert Freeman in connection with the deaths, which police said were the result of a dispute between neighbours.

Freeman faces two counts of second-degree murder and the court released him on bail about two weeks after his arrest.

"At his bail hearing, the judge didn't have to look me in the eyes," said Travis Finnigan, son of the victims. "The defence attorney didn't have to look me in the eyes. Robert Freeman didn't have to look me in the eyes."

On Monday, for a scheduled appearance to set another date, Freeman's lawyer appeared by video and the accused did not appear at all.

As difficult as it will be for them, the Finnigans plan to attend as many court dates as possible leading up to, and including a possible trial.

"We need community. We need support. We're not letting this go," Joy Finnigan said.

Already upset the man accused of killing their parents is in the community while he awaits trial, the Finnigans fear the defence team will try to delay the proceedings as long as possible.

"There will be no justice whatsoever," Travis Finnigan said.

"It feels like the defence lawyer is just going to keep dragging it on," Joy Finnigan added. "Is that OK?"

Freeman's next court date is in late November, but it's not clear if he will be required to attend as that appearance is simply scheduled to fix a date for the next appearance after that.