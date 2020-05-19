VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford woman was enjoying the sunshine and sitting in her front driveway Monday when her family believes someone may have shot her upper leg with a paintball.

Emily, 32, has a developmental disability and is non-verbal, so she couldn’t explain exactly what happened to her. She wasn’t seriously hurt and suffered a minor red mark to her leg, police said.

“We were so disappointed that this would happen near our home. Luckily neither Emily, nor anyone else in our neighbourhood, was badly injured,” said Diane, Emily’s mother, in a police news release.

People-watching is one of Emily’s favourite pastimes, Diane told CTV News Vancouver. Diane and Emily's last names are being withheld for privacy reasons.

Diane said the family believes the mark on Emily's leg was made by a paint ball because of the shape and a chalky residue.

Shortly after the incident, Emily did not feel comfortable sitting out on her chair in her usual spot and instead, got inside the family truck, according to her mother.

Outraged by what happened, her sister posted about the incident on social media. Since then, the family has received an outpouring of support.

“Since this happened [Monday], so many community members have come forward to express their care and concern for Emily,” said Diane. “Our community support is overwhelming and so very appreciated."

Abbotsford police are investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information what happened can contact police at 604-859-5225.

Police are also searching for dash-cam or surveillance footage of the incident from anyone who was travelling along Glenn Mountain Drive between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on Monday.