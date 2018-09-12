

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for signs of a family of four reported missing by a relative after loved ones lost contact on Monday.

Sheldon and Nona Anderson, aged 43 and 45, were last seen on Sunday, and last spoken with the following day. Surrey RCMP said their vehicle was captured on surveillance camera at 2 p.m. Tuesday, but the parents and their two children haven't been seen or heard from since.

It's possible they could be driving to Alberta, Mounties said in a statement Wednesday. They have also been known to frequent Minoru Park in Richmond.

Mounties are asking for the public's help to locate the Andersons. They provided descriptions of the family members, but otherwise have not made public any further details.

Sheldon has been described as white and approximately 5-10. He weighs about 190 pounds and has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. His wife Nona is white and about 5-9 with a medium build and long blonde hair.

The couple's daughter Chanel is 13. She is white and about five feet tall, with a thin build and long blonde hair. Their daughter Mariah is 10 and about four feet tall, also with a thin build and long blonde hair.

Their vehicle is a 2002 tan Toyota Sienna minivan with Alberta licence plate BGZ 2221.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.