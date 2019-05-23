

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A family of three has been forced out of their home after a minivan caught fire in the driveway overnight.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service received multiple 911 calls around 3:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a Molotov cocktail that was allegedly thrown at a vehicle.

When fire crews arrived on scene the minivan was fully engulfed in flames. The fire from the minivan spread to the attic of the house and extra fire resources were called in.

Two adults and a young child were taken away in ambulances.

Abbotsford police officers were seen canvassing the area for surveillance video and evidence. Several police officers wearing protective respirators also entered the home to investigate.

One neighbour told CTV News he did not recognize the vehicle that was torched outside the driveway.